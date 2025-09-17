Brazil police rescue more than 700 animals from trafficking ring

Police in Brazil rescued more than 700 wild animals in what authorities described as the country's biggest ever operation against illegal wildlife trafficking.



The raids, dubbed Operation São Francisco, uncovered the largest criminal organization trading in exotic animals in the state of Rio de Janeiro, officials said on Tuesday.



Monkeys, parrots, toucans, snakes and endangered species such as jaguars were seized. The animals had been taken from their natural habitats, sedated and transported to urban markets in areas controlled by drug gangs.



"This is a silent extermination of our fauna, a crime that destroys ecosystems and threatens Brazil's biodiversity," said state environment secretary Bernardo Rossi.



Police said the trade generates millions for organized crime, with networks that have operated for decades using hunters, transporters and document forgers. Many animals die before reaching buyers, Rossi said. The gang was also involved in arms and ammunition smuggling.



About 1,000 officers carried out more than 40 arrest warrants and 270 searches across Rio de Janeiro and neighbouring states, detaining at least 40 suspects. The rescued animals are receiving medical treatment and will be prepared for release back into the wild.



