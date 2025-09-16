UKS UNEMPLOYMENT STABLE IN JULY

British unemployment was steady at 4.7% in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

The figure matched the market estimates for the period.

Meanwhile, the employment rate was 75.2% in the same period. "This is up in the latest quarter and above estimates of a year ago," the office said.

Estimates for employees in the country fell by 142,000, or 0.5%, between July 2024 and July 2025, and by 6,000 (0%) between June and July.

When looking at May to July, employees fell by 125,000 (0.4%) over the year, and by 51,000 (0.2%) over the quarter.

The ONS said the early estimate of employees for August decreased by 127,000 (0.4%) on the year, and by 8,000 (0%) on the month, to 30.3 million.

The economic inactivity rate was 21.1% in May to July. "This is down in the latest quarter and below estimates of a year ago," the office added.





