PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS IN SPAIN FORCE CANCELLATION OF LA VUELTA CYCLING RACES FINAL STAGE

The final stage of the La Vuelta cycling race was canceled on Sunday after pro-Palestinian protests disrupted the race in central Madrid.

The 80th edition of Spain's premier cycling event was halted around 57 kilometers from the finish line as demonstrators occupied streets along the planned route, EFE reported.

The stage, a 103.6-kilometer ride between Alalpardo and Madrid, was meant to conclude with a ceremonial sprint through the capital.

Protesters blocked the Paseo del Prado, a key avenue in Madrid, leading to clashes with police. Images showed cyclists at a standstill near the Royal Palace gardens, awaiting an escort from security forces. Riders were later taken to team vehicles or directed to their hotels under police protection.

Organizers confirmed the race could not continue due to the unrest.

Earlier Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken place during the race.

"First of all, our recognition and absolute respect for the athletes, but also our admiration for the Spanish people who mobilize for just causes such as that of Palestine," Sanchez said at a Socialist Party event in Malaga, according to RTVE.