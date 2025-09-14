French farmers' union FNSEA calls for day of protest

France's largest farm union FNSEA has called for a day of action on September 25 to protest against the planned EU-Mercosur free-trade deal with South American countries as well as U.S. tariffs, its president Arnaud Rousseau said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

The union's plans increase the pressure on new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who already faces a day of protests and strikes called by French trade unions for September 18.

"We are calling for a major day of action on September 25 across all regions against Mercosur and the taxes imposed by Donald Trump and the flow of international imports that do not respect our rules," Rousseau said.

The European Commission presented the EU's trade accord with South America's Mercosur bloc for approval this month and appeared to be softening opposition from France with promises of possible limits on farm product imports.

Asked what he expected from Lecornu, Rousseau said: "I expect from Mr Lecornu what I already expected from his predecessors: a vision and a direction to provide answers to an agricultural sector plagued by doubt, giving us the capacity to take action in order to guarantee the country's sovereignty, particularly its food sovereignty."