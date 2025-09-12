HUNGARYS FM VOICES SUPPORT FOR TRUMP’S UKRAINE PEACE EFFORTS

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday reaffirmed support for US President Donald Trump's peace efforts following a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Encouraging to hear that despite recent escalations, Donald Trump stands firm in his mission to bring peace to Ukraine and has not given up. Hungary continues to support his efforts," Szijjarto wrote on the US social media company X.

In a statement, Rubio also noted that he spoke with Szijjarto to underscore the "importance" of supporting a peace process centered on ending the Russia-Ukraine war through "a lasting negotiated settlement."

Separately, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for immediate peace rather than "escalation or provocations" and voiced solidarity with Poland following drone incursions into the country.

"Wednesday's drone incident in Poland is a stark reminder: war is at our doorstep. Incidents like this show the urgent need for a proactive, negotiation-driven approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent further chaos," Orban wrote on X.

Poland said on Wednesday that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight airstrikes between Russia and Ukraine, calling the incursion an "act of aggression."

Tusk said the troops were Russian, with authorities initially recording 19 airspace violations.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any intention to strike targets on Polish territory during the attacks, which it claimed targeted enterprises of Kyiv's military-industrial complex in western Ukraine.

It also expressed Moscow's readiness to discuss the incident with officials from Warsaw.





