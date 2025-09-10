Zelensky: Drones in Poland 'extremely dangerous precedent for Europe'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for "a strong response" following the downing of several suspected Russian drones in Polish airspace.



"Moscow always pushes the boundaries of what is possible, and if it does not encounter a strong reaction, it remains at the new level of escalation," Zelensky posted on the social media platform X on Wednesday.



He called it "an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe."



At least eight Russian drones of Iranian design entered Polish airspace, according to Zelensky.



The Polish government also stated that the downed drones originated from Russia.



"The pause in sanctions has gone on far too long. Delaying restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the brutality of the strikes. Sufficient weapons are needed to deter Russia," Zelensky warned.



The Russian military once again launched air attacks on Ukraine overnight. According to Zelensky, one person was killed in the Zhytomyr region, located west of the capital Kiev. So far, it is known that three people were injured.



He said Moscow used around 415 drones and more than 40 cruise missiles and rockets, attacking 15 Ukrainian regions.



Ukraine has been defending itself with Western assistance against a full-scale Russian invasion launched more than three years.



