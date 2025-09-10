MERZ: ISRAELS ATTACK ON QATAR UNACCEPTABLE, VIOLATES ITS SOVEREIGNTY

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz denounced Israel's attack on a Hamas negotiation team in Qatar as "unacceptable" during a phone call late Tuesday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Merz described the attack as a "violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and warned against the Gaza conflict spreading throughout the region, according to a German government statement.

"The Chancellor stressed that the violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity by today's attack by Israel is unacceptable," said German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius in the statement.

"The war must not spread to the entire region. The German government is also in close contact with the Israeli government on this matter," he added.

During the conversation, Merz also expressed appreciation for Qatar's diplomatic role.

"The Chancellor praised Qatar's mediation efforts aiming at a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar strongly condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security. The Gulf state has been a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, working alongside Egypt and the United States.

Hamas confirmed that its leadership survived the Israeli airstrike, according to a senior official from the Palestinian group.





