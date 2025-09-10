DOWNED DRONES ARE RUSSIAN, POLANDS TUSK SAYS

The drones shot down in Polish airspace originate from Russia, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.



Tusk said that it was the first time Russian drones had been shot down over NATO territory. He added that all alliance partners were taking the incident very seriously.



"Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down," Tusk posted earlier on the social media platform X.



Tusk said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the incident.

