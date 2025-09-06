Polish scientists develop injection to treat bone fractures without surgery

Polish scientists have developed an innovative biomaterial that can be injected into broken bones, offering an alternative to invasive surgery, TVP World reported on Saturday.

The research team at the West Pomeranian University of Technology in the Polish city of Szczecin said the polymer, developed over two years, hardens inside the body to stabilize the fracture without the need for pins or plates.

Professor Miroslawa El Fray from the university told TVP Info that the method could significantly accelerate procedures and cut costs compared to conventional treatments.

The polymer is biodegradable, meaning it does not require removal after healing.

"It will be introduced just once, at the fracture site; there will be no need for its removal. It will induce the process of the bone's repair and then completely biodegrade inside the body," she explained.

Researchers expect the technology to be particularly useful for wrist fractures, which are common in Poland during the winter months.

The biomaterial has not yet been patented or commercialized.



