Nicotine pouches to be banned in France in six months

In June, smoking was banned in designated outdoor areas in France, and the government also announced restrictions on the consumption and sale of nicotine-containing products.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette, the production and consumption of nicotine pouches, gums, and balls will be prohibited in six months.

The rise in nicotine-related poisoning cases among young people was one of the key factors prompting the government to act, while medicinal products will be exempt from the ban.

In a statement on social media by Alliance Against Tobacco, an umbrella organization of 23 associations, it said: "Victory. It's official: the French government is banning nicotine pouches."

The statement noted that the decision came after two years of campaigning, adding: "This is a major step to protect younger generations against the tobacco industry, which is ready to do anything to sustain the addiction market."

Nicotine pouches, resembling small tea bags and sold in various flavors, are widely used among young people.

In June, smoking was banned in outdoor areas such as school surroundings, parks, beaches, and gardens in France.