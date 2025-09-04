Serbian president accuses neighbors of military pact against Belgrade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic alleged that defense cooperation between Kosovo, Croatia and Albania was established to counter Serbia.

"Kosovo, Croatia and Albania did not accidentally form a military alliance. They did not create it against Austria, Hungary or Slovenia, but against Serbia," Vucic told reporters in Beijing, where he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Vucic said Serbia is considering what weapons to acquire to ensure its army has sufficient deterrent power against potential attacks from neighboring countries, noting that China's advanced multipurpose aircraft and modern helicopters are among the options Belgrade may explore.

"Serbia will not harm anyone, but it will strengthen its army to preserve its territorial integrity," he said.

Albania, Kosovo and Croatia signed a joint declaration on March 18 to enhance cooperation in the field of defense.





