Romanian airline adds flights connecting Bucharest to Aleppo

Romania's Dan Air is expanding its operations in Syria by adding flights connecting Bucharest to Aleppo as of Sept. 25, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The Bucharest-Aleppo-Bucharest flights will be available twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, and will be operated with an Airbus A319 aircraft with 144 seats, Romania Insider reported.

It came after the airline opened the Bucharest-Damascus-Bucharest route on June 15.

The new route follows bilateral agreements between Romania and Syria, and the official designation received by the Romanian airline from the Transport Ministry and approved by the Syrian authorities at the end of August, according to Dan Air.

"After the launch of flights to Damascus, many passengers requested this route, which clearly shows that the need for transport and connectivity in this region is vital," Romania Insider quoted Dan Air CEO Matt Ian David as saying.

"Syria needs to reconnect with the world, and each route opened is a bridge for people, for business, and for the reconstruction process," he added.

The airline has carried more than 11,000 passengers since introducing the Bucharest-Damascus-Bucharest route, according to the company.





