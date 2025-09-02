Lithuania holds drills as Russia prepares for Zapad

Lithuania began extensive military exercises on Tuesday involving approximately 17,000 troops, as neighboring Belarus prepares for joint drills with Russia later this month.

The Lithuanian exercises, called Thunder Strike, will run for two months and combine several smaller military drills across the Baltic nation, according to public broadcaster LRT. The training will take place in both designated military areas and civilian environments.

"Our goal is to focus military training on ensuring that all units achieve and maintain readiness to carry out the tasks of the country's armed defense plan," Lithuania's Chief of Defense Raimundas Vaiksnoras said in a statement released by the Armed Forces.

Military officials emphasized that the exercises directly relate to actual defense plans. Throughout September and October, citizens can expect to see military convoys on roads and aircraft flying overhead. The drills will incorporate simulations and sound equipment as troops practice various defense scenarios.

The Armed Forces Command, military units, and local government institutions will train together in planning and executing armed defense tasks. The exercises will include four smaller-scale drills and annual Lithuanian Army exercises such as Engineer Thunder 2025, Iron Wolf 2025 II, and Strong Griffin 2025.

The timing of Lithuania's exercises coincides with Russia and Belarus preparing for their Zapad-2025 military drills scheduled for Sept. 12-16. Belarusian authorities announced last month that their joint strategic exercise will focus on testing capabilities to counter potential aggression.

According to a statement by the Belarus military, the troops will practice countering enemy aerial strikes, conducting defensive operations, eliminating breaches of defensive lines, providing air support, and combating illegal armed groups and enemy reconnaissance units.

Lithuania, a NATO member that borders Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, has strengthened its defense readiness in recent years due to growing regional tensions and the Russia-Ukraine war.



