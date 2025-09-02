France warns Gaza plan with forced displacement is dead end

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on late Monday that any Gaza reconstruction plan involving forced displacement would be a "dead end."

"Together, we reaffirmed our firm opposition to any plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would involve the forced displacement of its population or the placing of the territory under trusteeship. Such a proposal, contrary to international law, would lead only to a dead end," Macron wrote on US social media company X after his phone talk with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Macron reassured that he is in close coordination with King Abdullah II in preparation for the Conference on the Two-State Solution on Sept. 22 in order to define a "credible perspective of hope" for the region, "capable of addressing the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians."

"We also reiterated that Israel's ground offensive on Gaza City is unacceptable, and that this headlong rush can only lead to an endless conflict. Peace does not arise from ruins — it is built on justice and dignity," he also noted.

He further reiterated the need for a lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and a sustainable political solution.

"Two peoples, two States: this is the only path to a future of peace," Macron added.





