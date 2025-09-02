France records 3rd hottest summer since 1900

France recorded its third hottest summer this year since 1900, Ecological Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher announced on Tuesday.

The summer of 2025, marked by two heat waves in July and August, was the third hottest recorded in France since Meteo-France began taking measurements in 1900, Pannier-Runacher said, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

She noted that the primary danger facing the country is the climate and ecological emergency.

According to Meteo-France, the summer of 2025, with an average temperature of 22.2C (72F) and an anomaly of +1.9C (+3.4F) ranks as the third hottest, behind 2003 and 2022.

With two heat wave episodes in June and August, France experienced 27 days under heat wave conditions, making the summer of 2025 the second most affected after 2022.

"This is a foretaste of what's to come, unfortunately a foretaste, because heat waves will become more frequent and more intense in the years ahead," Pannier-Runacher further noted.