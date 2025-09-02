France makes Tchap messaging app mandatory for officials

 Contact Us
France has made it mandatory for all public officials to use the state-owned secure messaging app Tchap for official communications, replacing platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Published September 02,2025
Public officials in France, without exception, are now required to use the state-owned instant messaging service Tchap, daily Le Figaro reported Monday.

Starting Monday, all French state employees and ministries are obliged to switch to the secure state-owned instant messaging service Tchap for exchanging official communications.

The circular signed by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in the summer required all public officials, including members of ministerial Cabinets, to install the Tchap before Sept. 1, as applications like WhatsApp and Telegram are "not without security flaws."

The Interministerial Digital Directorate (DINUM) and the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) jointly designed Tchap to protect professional communications within state administrations.