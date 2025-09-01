Polish president demands reparations from Germany on World War II anniversary

Poland's president on Monday demanded reparations from Germany during World War II anniversary commemorations, asserting that this would establish new foundations for Polish-German relations.

"In order to build a partnership built on truth and good relations, we must deal with the issue of reparations from the German state which, as Polish president, I unequivocally demand, for the common good," Karol Nawrocki said, according to public broadcaster TVP.

"Reparations are not an alternative to historical amnesia," he continued. "Poland, as a frontline state, as the most important country on the eastern flank of NATO, needs justice and truth and clear relations with Germany, but we also need reparations from the German state."

He made the remarks during a commemoration event on the Westerplatte peninsula in northern Poland, where 86 years ago, shelling by the German battleship Schleswig-Holstein marked the outbreak of World War II in Europe. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, along with top state officials and ministers, was also present at the ceremony.

Unlike the president, Tusk concentrated on current challenges, emphasizing that Poland must clearly identify its enemies. He described Westerplatte as a "sacred place" for honoring national heroes and as a reminder that Poland should never again become a victim of foreign aggression.

"We must be wise, and therefore understand who is our enemy and who is our ally," Tusk said in his speech, according to the PAP news agency. "We must understand well where this great threat comes from today and with whom we should unite in our efforts to defend Poland, the entire Western world, our civilization, the civilization of freedom," he added.

Tusk identified NATO and European nations as vital allies for Poland in the face of growing regional tensions and rising threats from Russia.