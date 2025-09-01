GERMANY REITERATES OPPOSITION TO ISRAELS PLANS TO OCCUPY GAZA OR WEST BANK

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday urged Israel to refrain from plans to occupy Gaza or the West Bank, emphasizing Berlin's firm opposition to any Palestinian displacement.

"Germany rejects any considerations that would mean the expulsion or dispossession of the Palestinian population," Wadephul said in Berlin, before departing for a trip to India. "Gaza must be able to be part of a future Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution."

The conservative politician stressed that this principle also applies to the West Bank, noting that Germany opposes any Israeli plans for new settlements or annexations that would violate international law.

Wadephul also expressed great concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing blockade, restrictions on aid, and its expansion of military operations. He reiterated Berlin's call for a ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the release of all remaining hostages by Hamas.