Ukraine says overnight Russian drone attack causes power outages in Odesa

Ukraine said early Sunday that an overnight Russian drone attack caused power cuts in the southern city of Odesa.

"Currently, more than 29,000 subscribers are without electricity. Restoration work has already begun. Critical infrastructure is powered by generators," Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram following the attack.

He said that a "massive" attack targeted the region, adding that the city of Chornomorsk, situated about 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) south of Odesa, and nearby areas suffered the most.

Kiper said that energy infrastructure was damaged due to the attack, as well as private houses and administrative buildings.

"Fires broke out in some places, which were quickly extinguished by our rescuers. One person is known to have been injured," Kiper went on to say.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses shot down 126 out of 142 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on Ukraine's statements and claims.





