French president says 'humanitarian disaster' in Gaza 'intolerable'

French President Emmanuel Macron described the "humanitarian disaster" in the Gaza Strip as "intolerable" during joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

"The humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip is intolerable. The famine declared by the United Nations is very clearly the result of the blockade of humanitarian aid," Macron said following the 25th Franco-German Council of Ministers in Toulon.

He reiterated the need to end the fighting, ensure humanitarian access, deliver aid to civilians, and establish a path to peace.

"An immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is essential. There too, lasting peace for Israel, for the Palestinians, and for the region can only be guaranteed if a political solution is put on the table within the framework of a two-state solution," Macron added.

France and Germany also issued a joint declaration, in parallel with the leaders' conference, where they condemned "all attempts" to annex and reoccupy parts of Palestinian territory to increase settlement construction, and expressed "shock" over the insufferable human toll in the Gaza Strip.

They have reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution, expressing that they are convinced this is the only way to guarantee that Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.

JUST, LASTING PEACE IN UKRAINE 'ONLY POSSIBLE' WITH SECURITY GUARANTEES



Macron also spoke on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saying a just and lasting peace for Kyiv is "only possible" with security guarantees.

"A just and lasting peace is only possible if there are security guarantees. This is the very purpose of the coalition of volunteers we established last February," he said.

Pointing to the "multifaceted" situation regarding support to Ukraine, he reiterated the need for diplomatic and concrete support along with security guarantees before any discussions on territory.

"Then there is concrete support, primarily military, which we continue to provide through training, equipment transfers, and capacity building. We will continue this in the coming weeks in the short term. But it is also the construction of sustained support," Macron explained.

Reiterating the need for a robust Ukrainian army, he said the so-called coalition of the willing must define concrete support through training, equipping and financing, while also clarifying the scope of reassurance forces and the positioning of support units in neighboring countries.

Macron said if there is no concrete improvements in the negotiations, they will "very clearly advocate for primary and secondary sanctions to be imposed, which will further constrain Russia and push it to return to the negotiating table."

"The coming days will be decisive, marking the end of the period we had set with President Trump and President Zelenskyy to secure the first meetings, and we will continue to exert pressure so that additional sanctions are adopted," he said.

In the joint declaration, the two countries also vowed to provide additional air defense to Ukraine in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

MACRON OUTLINES JOINT AGENDA TO REVIVE EU COMPETITIVENESS, DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY



The French president also outlined the joint agenda to revive EU competitiveness and digital sovereignty.

"We share the observation, which has been widely documented, that a decline in the competitiveness of the European Union compared to its main partners is well established," Macron said, adding that the acceleration of their competitiveness agenda remains major priority.

Macron said France and Germany are committed to defending EU legislation and digital sovereignty, and will work on a new trade policy agenda to diversify partnerships, strengthen competitiveness, and ensure fair competition.

"We also call for an ambitious implementation of the European Commission's action plans aimed at supporting Europe's traditionally strong industries," he said, reassuring that they will cooperate to guarantee a European preference in essential and critical industrial production sectors.

Macron also announced they will organize a high-level summit on Nov. 18 in Germany on digital sovereignty along with the European Commission and several other member states.

"Coordination between our two countries must also contribute to digital sovereignty as well as economic competitiveness in advanced technologies," he added.