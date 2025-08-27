GERMANY DEMANDS ‘COMPREHENSIVE INVESTIGATION’ INTO ISRAELS DEADLY HOSPITAL BOMBING IN GAZA

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital where Reuters contractor was killed, in Khan Younis (REUTERS Photo)

Germany demanded "a comprehensive investigation" on Wednesday of Israel's lethal strike on the Al-Nasser hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Germany is of the opinion that the initial report by the Israeli military is "not sufficient. The work is not finished. It is important that there is a comprehensive investigation and that those responsible are actually identified," Martin Giese, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a media briefing in Berlin.

"The circumstances of this incident raise very serious questions that need to be clarified. This case is one in a whole series of incidents that must be clarified, but that have not been adequately investigated," he added.

Asked about the fact that Israel has killed more than 240 journalists since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, Giese said it was "an absolute unbearably high number of journalists killed."

At least 47 Palestinians, including six journalists, were killed Monday and dozens injured in new Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to medics.

The Palestinian Health Ministry initially said 20 people were killed, including five journalists and a firefighter, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

It said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Among the deceased was Hussam al-Masri, who worked as a photojournalist for the Reuters news agency, while the Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga from The Associated Press.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.