Dutch Parliament to debate crisis after ministers quit

The Dutch parliament cut short its summer recess Wednesday to meet with caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof over the political turmoil triggered by the sudden resignation of all New Social Contract (NSC) ministers in protest at the government's lack of support for Palestine.

Denk party leader Stephan van Baarle said during the debate that he intends to submit a motion of no confidence against the entire caretaker Cabinet, accusing it of having "watched Gaza being destroyed and slaughtered," according to public broadcaster NOS.

"If you, as a member of the Dutch government, do nothing to stop Israel, then you're politically worthless," he said, calling Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp's resignation "justified."

Far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders said he would not support the censure motion unless "good proposals" are made. Lawmakers attacked him over his role in the current turmoil.

Wilders then accused his former coalition partners, the NSC, BBB, and VVD parties, of being unable to do anything without his party.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Veldkamp resigned after his proposals for additional measures against Israel were blocked by coalition partners. Following his resignation, his NSC party withdrew all its ministers and state secretaries from the caretaker government.

The departure of the NSC ministers left the remaining ruling parties—the right-wing liberal VVD and the farmers' BBB—with only 32 seats and without the support needed to govern.

Earlier in July, Wilders withdrew the PVV from the coalition after insisting that his partners guarantee stricter migration policies.





