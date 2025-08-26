Lithuanian parliament elects new prime minister

Lithuanian parliament on Tuesday approved the newly formed ruling coalition's candidate for the position of prime minister, broadcaster LRT reported.

The parliament approved the candidacy of Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene for the position of prime minister after Lithuania's ruling Social Democrats (LSDP) struck a deal on Monday to form a new coalition government with two partners.

Formally, Ruginiene will become prime minister when the President Gitanas Nauseda issues a decree and she is sworn in the parliament.

LSDP signed the agreement on forming the new coalition government with the Nemunas Dawn political party and the Lithuanian Farmers, Green and Christian Families Union parliamentary group.

The new ruling coalition will hold 82 of 141 parliamentary seats, with the Social Democrats retaining the largest share with 52 members.

Within the agreement, the coalition vowed to prioritize protecting the population from external threats, ensuring adequate defense funding, promoting domestic business and improving conditions for families while pledging to raise excise duties on tobacco, alcohol and electronic cigarettes and related products.

It also pledged to implement an action plan to combat xenophobia.

"We commit to swiftly and effectively implementing the necessary measures to ensure Lithuania's security needs and provide strong support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and on its path toward integration into the European Union and NATO," coalition agreement further said.

Lithuanian government collapsed after the outgoing Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced his resignation as prime minister and party chairman of the LSDP on July 31 following allegations over past business activities and alleged ethical breaches.





