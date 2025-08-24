Germany labels Gaza situation ‘unbearable’ as famine confirmed

Germany, one of Israel's strongest international backers, on Sunday called the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where a famine has been confirmed, as "unbearable" and reiterated its call for a ceasefire.

"It is indeed a bitter analysis that the humanitarian situation for the people in the Gaza Strip is unbearable. Many are dying, famine is looming, and the humanitarian situation urgently needs to be improved," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a public meeting on the occasion of the Open Day of the German government in Berlin.

"This fundamental problem can only be resolved if, first, there is a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. We're working on this every day ... Just today, I discussed this issue again with my Egyptian colleague, who is also holding some talks with Hamas, and later this evening I'll continue with my Israeli colleagues. We're working on a ceasefire," he added.

Wadephul said the ceasefire would then be "the basis for (delivering) more and sufficient humanitarian aid" into the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza City, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates by the end of September, according to global hunger monitor Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

After 22 months of relentless conflict, the IPC said, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation, destitution and death. Another 1.07 million people—over half the population—are facing Emergency levels of acute food insecurity