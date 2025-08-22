Finland says Russia is not genuinely seeking peace in Ukraine

The Finnish defense minister said Friday that Russia has shown no real intention of pursuing peace in Ukraine, adding any potential talks between Moscow and Kyiv must be based on tangible progress.

In an interview with the Finnish broadcaster Yle, Antti Hakkanen said that while the warring sides may eventually reach the negotiating table, the conditions are not yet in place.

Hakkanen said it seems that Russia is not genuinely seeking peace, and noted that all signs and intelligence indicate that "Russia has no intention of lowering its war machine."

Turning to discussions about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the minister said it could only take place when there is something concrete to agree on.

He stressed that until then, the focus must remain on Ukraine's security guarantees.

It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine gains a strong position after peace, added Hakkanen.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that prospects for peace between Ukraine and Russia will become clear "within two weeks."

Discussions around peace negotiations and security guarantees around the Russia-Ukraine war have intensified following last week's Alaska summit between Trump and Putin followed by a White House meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents, along with NATO chief and European leaders on Monday.





