HUNGARY: RUSSIAN OIL FLOWS HALTED FOLLOWING UKRAINES ATTACK ON PIPELINE

A Ukrainian attack on a pipeline in Russia halted deliveries of Russian oil to Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, cutting off supplies. This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!" Szijjarto said in a statement on social media.

He added that Russian experts are working to repair the damage, but it is not certain when the deliveries will resume.

"For 3.5 years Brussels and Kyiv have tried to drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine. These repeated Ukrainian attacks on our energy supply serve that same purpose," Szijjarto said.

He stressed that Hungary has "nothing to do with" the war in Ukraine and will "stay out of it."

"Finally, a reminder to Ukrainian decision-makers: electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in powering your country," the foreign minister added.

Ukraine has recently stepped up attacks against Russian oil and fuel installations.

Hungary was the only European country that did not back Ukraine's freedom to decide its own future in a joint statement of EU states ahead of Friday's Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The country recently rejected the European Commission's proposed budget, saying it allocates nearly 20% of resources to Ukraine and military spending and voicing disinterest in a "war budget."

Hungary has also expressed opposition to the EU's sanctions on Russia and Ukraine's bid for membership.





