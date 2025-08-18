Belgium to ban cellphones in schools starting with 2025-2026 academic year

The use of cellphones and other electronic devices in Belgian primary and secondary schools will be banned nationwide starting in the 2025-2026 academic year, except for educational purposes, health reasons, or emergencies, local media reported Monday.

Although the country's three language communities have adopted different regulations, the ban will apply across all regions, with schools themselves deciding on disciplinary measures, VRT news reported.

In the French-speaking community, covering Wallonia and the capital Brussels, the use of cellphones in primary schools was already fully prohibited from the previous academic year, while secondary schools introduced strict limitations to discourage usage.

With the new regulations, as of 2025-2026, the use of phones and other electronic devices for recreational purposes will be banned in preschools, primary, and secondary schools.

In the German-speaking region, starting in 2025-2026, cellphones, smartwatches, and other connected devices will be prohibited not only during classes but also during breaks. Schools will determine the details of implementation and disciplinary rules.

In the Flemish-speaking community, a ban on cellphones was already in place for preschools and primary schools. Under the new measures, the restriction will also cover secondary schools, introduced gradually.

For the first two grades of secondary school, phones and smartwatches will be fully banned, while in third grade, the ban will apply only during lessons.

In Belgium, the academic year begins on Aug. 25 in French-speaking schools, and on Sept. 1 in the rest of the country.