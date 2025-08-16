Poland warns European security in 'decisive phase,' calls for Western unity

The Polish prime minister on Saturday urged the West to remain united, warning that Ukraine's future and Europe's security have entered a "decisive phase."

"The game over Ukraine's future, Poland's security, and the security of all of Europe has entered a decisive phase," Donald Tusk said on the US social media company X.

His remarks came following a key summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to Tusk, today it is "even clearer" that Russia respects only the powerful, and President Vladimir Putin has once again "proven to be a cunning and ruthless player."

"That is why maintaining the unity of the entire West is so important," added the Polish premier.

Trump and Putin held a key summit in Anchorage, Alaska, late Friday, marking the first meeting between the sitting Russian and US presidents in over four years.



In a joint statement issued early Saturday, European leaders expressed their willingness to support Trump's efforts to advance peace talks in Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine "must have ironclad security guarantees" to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



