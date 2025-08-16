Hungary welcomes US-Russia meeting, urges dialogue on Ukraine war

Hungary's foreign minister on Saturday praised the recent US-Russia summit, saying the world is "a safer place" as long as dialogue between Washington and Moscow continues at the highest level.

"The world is a safer place as long as there is US-Russia dialogue at the highest level. Credit to both presidents for making this summit happen," Peter Szijjarto wrote on the US social media platform X, referring to the meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

He stressed that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved through fighting but at the negotiating table. "Peace can only be achieved through negotiations, dialogue, and keeping diplomatic channels open," he added.

The minister also contrasted Hungary's position with that of other European leaders, saying his government has consistently advocated for talks. "Hungary has stood by this for 3.5 years, unlike Brussels and pro-war European politicians," he said.

Trump said Friday that after the summit, it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders "to get it done."

"A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached," Trump said during a Fox News interview following his historic sit-down with Putin in Alaska.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," he added.

Trump and Putin were upbeat after their more than three-hour closed-door talks, with the Russian leader saying they had come to reach an "understanding."





