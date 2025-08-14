Austrian chancellor urges Serbia to engage in dialogue with Kosovo

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker called Wednesday on Serbia to engage in dialogue with Kosovo, stressing that there is no alternative to the process aimed at normalizing relations between the two sides.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the capital Belgrade, Stocker reaffirmed Austria's support for Serbia's accession to the European Union but noted that certain steps must be taken along the way.

He said gradual integration in the fields of transport and energy should precede full membership, adding that the rule of law as well as media and judicial independence are core EU values.

"We welcome any effort that will bring the actors in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Process back to the table. There is no alternative to the dialogue process," Stocker said.

Vucic said he and Stocker discussed bilateral relations, Serbia's EU membership process and several other key topics.

"Austria is an important country for Serbia. It is our third-largest investor after China and the Netherlands. I thank Austria for making significant investments in Serbia," he said.

He added that Austria also plays a strong role in supporting peace and stability in the region and that economic ties between the two countries could be further strengthened.

The Serbian leader also reiterated that his country wants to resolve issues with Kosovo through dialogue.

During his visit, Stocker also signed an economic cooperation agreement with Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo remain high, with Belgrade refusing to recognize the independence that Kosovo declared unilaterally in 2008.

The EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, launched in 2011, aims to normalize relations and ultimately lead to mutual recognition. Despite periodic progress, the process has faced frequent setbacks.

The most recent flare-up occurred in July, when Kosovo authorities arrested a Serbian official, prompting Serbia to suspend its participation in the normalization talks.



