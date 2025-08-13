Zelensky says Ukraine, allies must work against Russian 'deception'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine and its allies must work together to pressure Russia into ending its invasion, ahead of talks in Berlin with European leaders and US leader Donald Trump.

"Pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a fair peace. We must learn from the experience of Ukraine and our partners to prevent deception on the part of Russia. There are currently no signs that the Russians are preparing to end the war," Zelensky said in a social media statement.

Zelensky was to be in Berlin on Wednesday for talks with European leaders and Trump ahead of the US president's summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.