Germany to extend controversial border controls, government announces

Germany will extend its border controls beyond September to curb illegal migration, the country's conservative interior minister announced Thursday.

"Border controls are proving effective, and we aim to maintain this effectiveness. Therefore, border controls will continue, along with rejections at the border," Alexander Dobrindt told Table Media.

Germany's border controls at the EU's passport-free Schengen area, which were criticized by its neighbors, were originally set to expire in mid-September. The EU allows member states to introduce temporary border controls only in exceptional situations.

Dobrindt, a conservative ally of chancellor Friedrich Merz, insisted that such measures were necessary until an EU-wide solution on migration is reached, and the EU's external borders are effectively secured against unauthorized entries.

"We're not alone with our border protection measures and rejections at the border, many of our European partners are implementing similar measures to the same extent, and there's agreement that this instrument must exist for a while," he said. "We will continue to maintain these measures, keep border controls and rejections in place beyond September," he added.

During their February election campaign, Chancellor Merz's conservative Christian Democrats promised strict measures to curb irregular migration. After forming a coalition government in May, they implemented more comprehensive border controls with neighboring countries, despite these nations being EU members.

Germany's border controls have created tensions particularly with its eastern neighbor Poland. In response, the Polish government implemented reciprocal temporary border controls last month. Leading Polish politicians have accused Germany of pushing migrants from German territory into Poland.

Over the weekend, the Polish government announced it will extend its temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania until Oct. 4.



