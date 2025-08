Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Washington to ramp up pressure on Russia to end its invasion during a visit to Moscow by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

"It is very important to strengthen all the levers in the arsenal of the United States, Europe, and the G7 so that a ceasefire truly comes into effect immediately. Ukraine sees the political will, appreciates the efforts of our partners, of America, and of everyone who is helping," Zelensky wrote on social media.