Conservative Karol Nawrocki sworn in as Poland’s new president

Poland's new conservative president, Karol Nawrocki, was sworn in on Wednesday after he won June's presidential election, broadcaster TVP World reported.

Nawrocki's inauguration ceremony was held in front of the Polish parliament on Wednesday morning, as he succeeded Andrzej Duda, who served as president since 2015.

Nawrocki won Poland's presidential election with 50.9% of the vote, narrowly defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a fiercely contested June 1 runoff.

As a 42-year-old conservative historian, his tenure may strain Poland's EU relations due to his Eurosceptic stance, close ties with the Trump administration, and focus on national priorities, such as favoring Polish citizens over Ukrainian refugees in economic and social policies.

Nawrocki's election also signals a nationalist shift in Poland, aligning with broader right-wing populist trends in Europe.





