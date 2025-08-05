UK-France deal to send asylum seekers back begins

The deal gives the UK Home Office the authority to return a portion of these arrivals to France. In return, the UK has committed to legally and safely resettling a set number of asylum seekers from France.

The Home Office confirmed that the pilot scheme is "operationally ready", with detentions expected to begin within days.

Summer sees peak crossings due to calm sea conditions, with 898 people reaching UK shores on July 30 alone.

"ONE-IN, ONE-OUT" MODEL

The agreement is based on a "one-in, one-out" approach, with around 50 people to be returned to France weekly during the pilot phase. However, the Conservative Party has criticized the plan, arguing the real ratio resembles "17 arriving, 1 leaving."

Those who enter the UK illegally via small boats will be barred from accessing legal migration routes. Meanwhile, asylum seekers accepted from France will undergo document checks, security screening, and eligibility assessments.

The pilot program will run until June 2026, after which it will be reviewed.

The final text of the deal was signed last week by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, and was subsequently approved by the European Commission.

Under the new plan, asylum seekers who arrive by small boat and are returned to France will no longer be eligible to apply for legal entry into the UK in the future. If they attempt to re-enter the UK illegally, they will be prioritized for removal back to France.

The UK Home Office has also developed a new operational strategy for border security officers. Under this strategy, individuals entering illegally will be identified in advance, and their right to apply for asylum will be invalidated. The government has also made space available in immigration detention centers to facilitate deportations.