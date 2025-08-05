London truck heist: 12,000 phones stolen

As reported by Yonhap News TV via Android Authority, the stolen shipment included around 5,000 units of Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, along with 5,000 Galaxy Watch8 units and numerous products from the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A16 series.

The total value of the stolen cargo is estimated at $9.6 million.

TRUCK RECOVERED, BUT DEVICES STILL MISSING

Police later located and retrieved the stolen truck, but the fate of the Samsung devices inside remains unknown. Authorities believe the theft occurred after the truck had been moved to a warehouse.

All items were insured, so the company is not expected to incur a direct financial loss.

The incident comes shortly after Samsung launched its latest models, including the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch8, which the company described as its thinnest and most advanced foldables to date.