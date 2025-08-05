London truck heist: 12,000 phones stolen

As reported by Yonhap News TV via Android Authority, the stolen shipment included around 5,000 units of Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, along with 5,000 Galaxy Watch8 units and numerous products from the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A16 series.
The total value of the stolen cargo is estimated at $9.6 million.
Police later located and retrieved the stolen truck, but the fate of the Samsung devices inside remains unknown. Authorities believe the theft occurred after the truck had been moved to a warehouse.
All items were insured, so the company is not expected to incur a direct financial loss.
The incident comes shortly after Samsung launched its latest models, including the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch8, which the company described as its thinnest and most advanced foldables to date.