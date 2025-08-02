Togg T10X to launch in Germany by end of 2025

The article highlighted that the fully electric T10X, emerging amid Germany's ongoing auto industry crisis, will first appear at the Munich IAA Mobility Fair and then hit German roads within the same year.

Noting Togg's leadership in Türkiye's EV market, the report stated that 17,101 T10X units were sold in the first half of 2025, accounting for a 20% share of the domestic electric vehicle market. Sales surpassed 30,000 units in 2024, reportedly exceeding Tesla and BYD's combined sales in the country.

Germany, which has over 3 million Turkish residents, is set to become Togg's first international market. The article emphasized this is no coincidence and pointed out that Togg already has an office in Stuttgart.

Sales in Germany will be conducted through the digital platform Trumore, with no traditional dealership network.

Bild also introduced Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş, noting he was named "Manager of Tomorrow" by Handelsblatt in 2011, and quoted his goal to make Togg globally competitive "not eventually, but immediately."