UN chief warns of 'dangerous drift' as war, mistrust, disinformation rise

The UN secretary-general on Thursday warned of a "dangerous drift" away from commitments, as human rights are "under assault" and democratic space is "shrinking."

"War continues to rage on the European continent, and trust between states is fraying," Antonio Guterres said in his video message to the Helsinki+50 Conference.

Saying that human rights are "under assault" and democratic space is "shrinking," the UN chief also expressed concern over disinformation that is fueling division and fear.

"We are witnessing a dangerous drift away from commitments that have safeguarded peaceful generations," he warned.

However, Guterres said that the values enshrined in the UN Charter and echoed in the Helsinki Final Act, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence, "remain our moral and strategic compacts."

"Let us recommit to the spirit of Helsinki by stressing regional partnerships to renew multilateralism by principled leadership to uphold international law and by forging unity of purpose to build a future of mutual respect, resilience, and shared prosperity," he added.

Hosted by Finland, the Helsinki+50 Conference marks the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, which was signed to improve relations between the Eastern and Western blocs during the Cold War by addressing security, economic, and humanitarian issues.



