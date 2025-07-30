Belgium refers war crimes complaints against Israeli soldiers to International Criminal Court

A general view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Belgian authorities have referred war crimes complaints filed against two Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

The move follows legal complaints submitted by the Hind Rajab Foundation on July 18 and 19 against the two Israeli soldiers, who were on Belgian territory to attend the Tomorrowland music festival in the town of Boom.

After examining the case, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office decided to refer it to the ICC in line with Belgium's international obligations, according to a statement.

"The International Criminal Court is currently conducting an investigation into possible serious violations of humanitarian law in the Palestinian territories," the statement said.

On July 21, the two Israeli soldiers had been arrested and questioned by Belgian authorities before being released.

The foundation said this marked the first instance in Europe of Israeli suspects being arrested and interrogated over war crimes committed in Gaza.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 8,970 people and injured 34,228 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.