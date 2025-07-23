Too many civilian deaths in Gaza, this is 'truly unacceptable': Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday said his country has clearly stated that the bombings and civilian deaths in Gaza must stop.

"There are too many deaths, too many civilian deaths. This is truly unacceptable," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of the Italy-Algeria Business Forum in Rome.

Tajani recalled that on July 21, more than 20 international partners issued a joint statement calling on Israel regarding Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

"In Gaza, we said very clearly, 'Enough with the bombings, enough with the civilian deaths,'" he said.

Emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, Tajani added: "Together with 27 countries, we presented a document to Israel containing a clear message, but it also includes a very clear message to Hamas: Israeli hostages must be released unconditionally and without hesitation."

"We are doing everything we can to achieve a positive outcome—a ceasefire."

Israeli forces have killed more than 59,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.