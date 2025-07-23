Germany greenlights sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye

The German government said on Wednesday that it has approved the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye.

"I can confirm that the Defense Ministry has sent a written confirmation to the Turkish government confirming the export approval," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told reporters in Berlin.

"The federal government has responded positively to a preliminary request from industry. The Turkish government must now decide whether it wants to order the aircraft," he added.

Earlier in the day, the UK and Türkiye agreed on a "big step" towards the export of Typhoon fighter jets, an official UK statement said after the defense chiefs of both countries signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UK Defense Ministry said the multibillion-pound export deal is a "significant step closer today," following the signing of an agreement that will also strengthen the UK-Türkiye partnership.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and UK Defense Secretary John Healey on Wednesday signed the pact during the IDEF defense industry fair in Istanbul.

The statement said the agreement strengthens NATO's collective deterrence and builds on years of defense cooperation and growing industrial ties between the UK and Türkiye.

"Negotiations on the potential deal with Türkiye will now continue over the coming weeks," it added, saying it would be the first export order the UK has secured for Typhoon since 2017.

'UNDERSCORES THE IMPORTANCE OF LONG-STANDING DEFENSE COOPERATION'



"Signing a multi-billion export deal with Türkiye ... will bolster our vital defense industry … and keep us and our allies safer during these uncertain times," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Healey said: "Equipping Türkiye with Typhoons would strengthen NATO's collective defense, and boost both our countries' industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come."

Charles Woodburn, the CEO of BAE Systems, added: "This memorandum of understanding between the governments of Türkiye and the UK underscores the importance of their long-standing defense cooperation through NATO and the critical role Typhoon plays in security and defense in Europe and the Middle East."

In a separate statement on the defense chiefs' meeting, the UK Defense Ministry said they underscored the importance of the two countries' longstanding defense cooperation, including collaboration through NATO and growing ties in the defense industry and security.

Both "committed to deepening this strategic partnership in support of the alliance's collective deterrence," it added.

The statement said the two nations continue to make "excellent progress" on the export of Eurofighter Typhoons, calling it "the start of a new chapter" in the UK-Türkiye partnership.

"Welcoming Türkiye as a Typhoon operator would build on the bonds of friendship developed over many decades between key NATO Allies and would be a significant step towards enhancing Türkiye's advanced combat air capabilities," said the statement.

German newsweekly Der Spiegel said Wednesday that the German Federal Security Council had approved Türkiye's preliminary request for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

The report said the council approved Türkiye's March 2023 request and that the aircraft will be made in the UK using parts supplied from Germany.