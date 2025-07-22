Denmark on red alert due to heavy rain

Large parts of Denmark have been placed on red alert until Tuesday evening due to hefty rainfall.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) issued red and orange alerts from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening, warning of heavy rainfall expected to last several days.

More than 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain is forecast to fall in some areas.

The DMI has also issued a warning of possible flooding.

"Take care of yourselves and each other! This is the first time DMI has warned about 'very dangerous weather' in relation to rain," Torsten Schack, Danish Minister for Emergency Preparedness, also wrote on X.

The rain is expected to move into Sweden, with the heaviest downpours likely over the southern highlands, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, according to public broadcaster SVT.

Unlike Denmark, however, no severe impacts are expected, and no warnings have been issued yet.





