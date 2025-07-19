 Contact Us
News Europe Racist hate crime: Man left mice outside UK mosque

Racist hate crime: Man left mice outside UK mosque

A man who left cages filled with mice outside a mosque four times has been convicted of a racially motivated hate crime in Sheffield, England. He received an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published July 19,2025
Subscribe
RACIST HATE CRIME: MAN LEFT MICE OUTSIDE UK MOSQUE

According to local media reports, 66-year-old Edmund Fowler placed mouse-filled cages outside Sheffield Grand Mosque on four occasions between May and June. Surveillance footage showed Fowler removing the cages from his car's trunk and leaving them at the mosque's entrance on Grimesthorpe Road, after which the mice scattered across the area.

Appearing before the Sheffield Magistrates' Court, Fowler admitted to charges of racially motivated harassment.

In addition to the suspended sentence, the court also banned Fowler from approaching any mosque for 18 months.

Presiding Judge Suzanne Irish-Deverill told Fowler she found the footage "disgusting" and said his actions were "premeditated on multiple occasions." She added, "You even had the audacity to film yourself. This had a significant impact, causing shock and distress."

A mosque official, who asked not to be named, stated, "People coming to the mosque are now afraid of further harassment and are scared to attend."