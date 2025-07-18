Poland: Russia violated law with Ukraine factory drone strike

Poland has accused Russia of violating international law after a Russian drone strike hit a Polish-owned factory in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Thursday.

The plant owned by the Barlinek Group, a major manufacturer of wooden flooring, was severely damaged in the overnight strike on Wednesday, leaving it inoperable for at least six months. Seven people were injured, including two seriously, according to Polish officials.

Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski said the factory was deliberately targeted, with five drones striking the site out of 28 launched against Vinnytsia.

"The attack on the Barlinek company's plant in Vinnytsia, which is a Polish property and deals with civilian production only, is a violation of international law," he wrote on X.

Following the attack, Warsaw summoned a Russian embassy representative to lodge an official protest.



