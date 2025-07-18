France battles raging wildfires in south and northwest

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support Friday for firefighters battling wildfires across France, as authorities worked to contain blazes in Martigues and the Broceliande forest.

More than 1,000 firefighters have been deployed in Martigues, in the southern Bouches-du-Rhone department, where an "important forest fire" has scorched at least 240 hectares (600 acres) since Wednesday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

While the blaze remains "virulent," officials said it was largely contained within its perimeter by Friday morning.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries, but no civilian casualties have been reported.

Around 104 people were evacuated from threatened neighborhoods, while 120 homes were considered at risk.

"This is a very particular zone, previously affected by wildfires," said Francis Colmas, spokesman for France's national firefighters, adding that one of the key objectives was to protect the La Mede biofuel refinery in the area.

In Ille-et-Vilaine, northwest France, another wildfire destroyed 120 hectares (300 acres) in the Broceliande forest near Rennes.

Around 270 firefighters were mobilized, and the fire was declared "under control" early Thursday morning. Mop-up operations are ongoing to prevent reignition.

Seven of nine forest massifs in the nearby Var department remain under "orange" wildfire alert, with access discouraged due to high risk.

Authorities also closed parts of the A8 motorway near Frejus amid the busy summer holiday travel period, complicating traffic as 200 firefighters remained on-site to monitor any resurgence after a 29-hectare fire was contained overnight.

Macron praised the firefighters on X.

"They are protecting lives, our forests, our heritage," he posted.





