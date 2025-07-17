Ukraine’s parliament votes to approve Yulia Svyrydenko as PM

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday voted to approve Yulia Svyrydenko's nomination as the country's new prime minister.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko wrote on Telegram that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada approved Svyrydenko's nomination to the post with 262 votes in favor.

Svyrydenko currently serves as first deputy prime minister and economy minister.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed Svyrydenko to lead the country's government, signaling the start of a major Cabinet reshuffle as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on in its fourth year.

With the vote, Svyrydenko became the second woman to assume the post of Ukraine's prime minister after Yulia Tymoshenko, who held the position for a brief spell in 2005 and later for a three-year-plus period from December 2007 to March 2010.





