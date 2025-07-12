Bodies of father and son found in German lake after week-long search

One week after a 6-year-old boy and his 33-year-old father went missing in a Bavarian Alpine lake, rescue teams have recovered their bodies, German police said on Saturday.



A private specialist firm located the bodies in Eibsee lake, said the police in Grainau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen.



Investigators believe the boy fell into the lake from a pedal boat. His father jumped in to save him but also disappeared underwater and never resurfaced. Since then, police and water rescue teams had been searching for the missing pair.



The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear, but police found no signs of foul play.



The 34-year-old mother and the couple's 4-year-old daughter were also on the pedal boat at the time. The family is from Bavaria, police said.



Emergency responders conducted an intensive, week-long search operation. On the day of the incident alone, around 70 rescue personnel were deployed.



