Ukraine: 2 killed, 16 injured in Russian airstrike on Kyiv

Ukraine said on Thursday that at least two people were killed and 16 others injured due to a Russian airstrike on the country's capital Kyiv.

"Sadly, two people were reported killed in Kyiv — my condolences to their families and loved ones," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on X, adding that 16 others were injured.

Zelenskyy claimed that 18 missiles, including ballistic ones, as well as around 400 attack drones were used in the attack that also targeted other regions.

He defined the Russian attack as a "clear escalation of terror," reiterating Kyiv's call for stronger and quicker sanctions on Moscow.

"There's a need for quicker action from our partners in investing in weapons production and advancing technology," Zelenskyy further said, announcing he will be speaking to Ukraine's partners later today on additional funding for interceptor drone production and supply of air defense systems for his country.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that six districts of the capital were affected by the attack, which he said targeted infrastructure, including residential and non-residential buildings.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 10 of those injured in the attack have been hospitalized.

Ukraine's Air Force later claimed on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 164 out of 397 drones and 14 out of 18 missiles launched by Russia during the overnight attack.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on Ukraine's claims.





