UK arrests 4 suspects for cyberattacks on major retailers

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with cyberattacks on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed Thursday.

The arrests at addresses across the West Midlands, Staffordshire and London detained two 19-year-old men, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman.

They are suspected of offences under the Computer Misuse Act, as well as blackmail, money laundering and organized crime.

Paul Foster, the head of the NCA's national cybercrime unit, said in a statement: "Since these attacks took place, specialist NCA cybercrime investigators have been working at pace and the investigation remains one of the agency's highest priorities."

"Today's arrests are a significant step in that investigation but our work continues, alongside partners in the UK and overseas, to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice," he added.





