TÜRKIYES COMPETITION WATCHDOG IMPOSES $8.9M FINE ON GOOGLE

Türkiye's Competition Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of 355.1 million Turkish liras ($8.86 million) on Google for its newly implemented "business ads" design, which regulators say violates obligations stemming from a previous decision on local search services.

In a statement, the authority recalled its 2021 ruling that found Google in breach of the Protection of Competition Act by complicating the activities of its rivals and distorting competition in the markets for local search services and accommodation price comparison services.

At that time, the company was fined and required to take measures "to remedy the infringement and establish competition in the market."

"Within that framework, Google had to position local search services and competing accommodation price comparison services on the results page in a way that is no less advantageous than its own services," the statement said.

Following the decision, Google submitted various proposals for compliance — including new design changes — to address the board's concerns regarding the local search services market.

However, while the review and evaluation of Google's compliance were still underway, the authority said the company introduced new "Business Ads" under the label "paid sponsored advertisement," effectively replicating the same functions and placement issues that were subject to the original investigation.

"Within six months following the notification of the reasoned decision, Google must ensure that competing local search services and competing accommodation price comparison services are no longer at a disadvantage before Google's own related services on the general search results page," it noted about the new decision.

As a result, the authority imposed an administrative fine equivalent to 0.05% of Google's 2024 gross revenue for each day of non-compliance, totaling 355.1 million liras ($8.86 million).

Last month, the Competition Authority also launched an investigation into Google's Performance Max (PMAX) campaign over concerns that combining data from various channels could distort market competition.

In June 2024, the regulator fined Google 482 million liras ($14.8 million) for failing to comply with obligations regarding hotel searches.

In December, Google was fined 2.6 billion liras ($75 million) for abusing its dominant position in the ad server services market.